Pakistan doubles remuneration for cricketers under Central Contract

Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, has announced that the central contract remuneration for key cricketers is being doubled.

Ashraf made this announcement at the orientation of the first class of the Lahore Qalandars Women Players Development Programme.

After this increase, the players of A category will receive Rs9 million per month, B category will get Rs6 million per month and players falling in C and D categories will get between Rs1.5 to Rs3 million per month.

Now players of A category like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Rizwan will get Rs9 million per month. Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen, due to their roles as an all-format players, are slated to fall in A Category.

Ashraf said the PCB wants the players to earn money from cricket and take the team to the top. He said that women cricketers will also get a handsome amount like never before. He appreciated the services of Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistani cricket.

He said there is a lot of talent in Pakistan and there is a need to encourage this talent. “Women cricketers will be given such amount of money in the national central contract which has not been received before,” he added.