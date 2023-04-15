Ishaq Dar announces Rs10 per litre increase in petrol price

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10 per litre in the price of petrol.

The decision has increased the petrol price from Rs272 per litre to Rs282 per litre.

Dar announced the increase in a late night live address to the nation. He said the prices of diesel and light diesel would remain unchanged at Rs293 and Rs174.68, respectively.

However, he said, the price of kerosene oil was being increased by Rs5.78 to Rs186.07. He said the new prices will be effective from 12am on Sunday (April 16).