Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan calls on Gen Asim Munir during Pakistan visit

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud visits Pakistan
Source: ISPR

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud called on Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday. 

In a press release issued later in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, said, "H.E. Prince Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs KSA, accompanied by a delegation, met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) today. 

"Discussions centered on mutual interests and policies to further bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The esteemed visitor underscored the enduring and strategic nature of the relationship between the two nations, emphasizing on exploring multiple avenues for continued reinforcement of bilateral ties.

"In response, COAS conveyed appreciation for the delegation's visit, affirming traditional bond of fraternity between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He underscored the reverence and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for their Saudi brethren.

"COAS reiterated full support for the delegation and conveyed his best wishes for mutually beneficial outcomes from the interaction for both states."

The Saudi foreign minister is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. Earlier, he met his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad with Foreign Minister Dar after a meeting between the two at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that his visit to Pakistan would deliver “significant benefits” in the coming months.

