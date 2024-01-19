WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ire

Lollywood starlet Mehar Bano, who proved her versatility and limitless talent on screen with her string of successful works, has surprised the audience once again!
The 29-year-old star has proven her mettle with her acting prowess and dedication, and is known to be a force to be reckoned with. From stealing the spotlight on camera to acing dance moves on social media platforms, the Churails star has done it all!
With a loyal fandom praising the star's bold fashion statements, hyping up the upcoming projects, and oozing love over her dance videos, the Darling star has wrapped the internet around her finger.
Most recently, the Mere Paas Tum Ho star shared another Instagram reel of herself posing for the camera with a song in background. Bano donned a body-hugging spaghetti dress, and raised the oomph factor with her smoking hot looks.
The video and the actress' sartorial choice, however, drew mixed reactions from Instagram users.
On the professional front, Bano started her career with 2012 drama Daagh for which she was nominated for the Best Television Actress. She then rose to fame with Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Meray Humnasheen.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
