WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ire

Lollywood starlet Mehar Bano, who proved her versatility and limitless talent on screen with her string of successful works, has surprised the audience once again!

The 29-year-old star has proven her mettle with her acting prowess and dedication, and is known to be a force to be reckoned with. From stealing the spotlight on camera to acing dance moves on social media platforms, the Churails star has done it all!

With a loyal fandom praising the star's bold fashion statements, hyping up the upcoming projects, and oozing love over her dance videos, the Darling star has wrapped the internet around her finger.

Most recently, the Mere Paas Tum Ho star shared another Instagram reel of herself posing for the camera with a song in background. Bano donned a body-hugging spaghetti dress, and raised the oomph factor with her smoking hot looks.

The video and the actress' sartorial choice, however, drew mixed reactions from Instagram users.

On the professional front, Bano started her career with 2012 drama Daagh for which she was nominated for the Best Television Actress. She then rose to fame with Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Meray Humnasheen.