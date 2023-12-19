Search

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi turns heads in black lehenga choli

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Kinza Hashmi turns heads in black lehenga choli
Source: Kinza Hashmi (Instagram)

In the enthralling realm of fashion, celebrities often steal the spotlight, becoming the canvas for the latest trends and designs.

This time it was exceptionally talented Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi's turn to captivate hearts as she glided down the runway in a resplendent black lehenga choli by Komal Chawala Couture, leaving the audience spellbound.

Known for her innate style and captivating on-screen presence, she took centre stage as showstopper for the distinguished fashion designer Komal Chawala's collection.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the evening was Kinza's ethereal presence in a meticulously crafted black lehenga choli, a traditional ensemble that radiated grace and sophistication.

Fashioned from luxurious fabric, the outfit boasted intricate embroidery, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary design elements. The timeless choice of black added an extra layer of elegance to the ensemble. The outfit was a masterpiece of detailing, adorned with sequins, zari work, and resham embroidery, forming a harmonious visual symphony of textures and patterns.

A defining feature of Kinza Hashmi's ramp look was the opulent embroidery that adorned the entire ensemble. The meticulous craftsmanship, featuring gold and silver threadwork coupled with sparkling sequins, imparted a regal touch to the outfit, elevating it to a true work of art.

To complement the ensemble, Hashmi opted for minimalistic yet impactful accessories, with statement earrings drawing attention to her radiant face. The overall styling achieved a perfect fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics, showcasing Kinza's impeccable fashion sensibilities.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Khushbo Mein Basay Khat costarring Adnan Siddiqui.

Kinza Hashmi’s new dance video goes viral

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:45 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Brad Pitt turns 60 with low-key celebration and a new love story

09:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday ...

12:18 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi’s new dance video goes viral

08:49 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi's beachside glam takes the Internet by storm

03:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Sharmila Tagore turns 79, Kareena Kapoor wishes “mommy-in-law” on ...

12:21 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Jannat Mirza turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi turns heads in black lehenga choli

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50 
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.5 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.8 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.27 761.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.3 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.46 927.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.66 743.66
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 75.5 76.2
Swedish Korona SEK 210.5 212.5
Swiss Franc CHF 27.56 27.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: