Kinza Hashmi turns heads in black lehenga choli

In the enthralling realm of fashion, celebrities often steal the spotlight, becoming the canvas for the latest trends and designs.
This time it was exceptionally talented Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi's turn to captivate hearts as she glided down the runway in a resplendent black lehenga choli by Komal Chawala Couture, leaving the audience spellbound.
Known for her innate style and captivating on-screen presence, she took centre stage as showstopper for the distinguished fashion designer Komal Chawala's collection.
Undoubtedly, the highlight of the evening was Kinza's ethereal presence in a meticulously crafted black lehenga choli, a traditional ensemble that radiated grace and sophistication.
Fashioned from luxurious fabric, the outfit boasted intricate embroidery, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary design elements. The timeless choice of black added an extra layer of elegance to the ensemble. The outfit was a masterpiece of detailing, adorned with sequins, zari work, and resham embroidery, forming a harmonious visual symphony of textures and patterns.
A defining feature of Kinza Hashmi's ramp look was the opulent embroidery that adorned the entire ensemble. The meticulous craftsmanship, featuring gold and silver threadwork coupled with sparkling sequins, imparted a regal touch to the outfit, elevating it to a true work of art.
To complement the ensemble, Hashmi opted for minimalistic yet impactful accessories, with statement earrings drawing attention to her radiant face. The overall styling achieved a perfect fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics, showcasing Kinza's impeccable fashion sensibilities.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Khushbo Mein Basay Khat costarring Adnan Siddiqui.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
