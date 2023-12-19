Kinza Hashmi turns heads in black lehenga choli

In the enthralling realm of fashion, celebrities often steal the spotlight, becoming the canvas for the latest trends and designs.

This time it was exceptionally talented Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi's turn to captivate hearts as she glided down the runway in a resplendent black lehenga choli by Komal Chawala Couture, leaving the audience spellbound.

Known for her innate style and captivating on-screen presence, she took centre stage as showstopper for the distinguished fashion designer Komal Chawala's collection.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the evening was Kinza's ethereal presence in a meticulously crafted black lehenga choli, a traditional ensemble that radiated grace and sophistication.

Fashioned from luxurious fabric, the outfit boasted intricate embroidery, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary design elements. The timeless choice of black added an extra layer of elegance to the ensemble. The outfit was a masterpiece of detailing, adorned with sequins, zari work, and resham embroidery, forming a harmonious visual symphony of textures and patterns.

A defining feature of Kinza Hashmi's ramp look was the opulent embroidery that adorned the entire ensemble. The meticulous craftsmanship, featuring gold and silver threadwork coupled with sparkling sequins, imparted a regal touch to the outfit, elevating it to a true work of art.

To complement the ensemble, Hashmi opted for minimalistic yet impactful accessories, with statement earrings drawing attention to her radiant face. The overall styling achieved a perfect fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics, showcasing Kinza's impeccable fashion sensibilities.

On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Khushbo Mein Basay Khat costarring Adnan Siddiqui.