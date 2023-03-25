Search

GoP's official Twitter removes video featuring Mohsin Abbas Haider

Noor Fatima 04:09 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
GoP's official Twitter removes video featuring Mohsin Abbas Haider
Source: Mohsin Abbas Haider (Instagram)

To mark Pakistan Day, the government released a music video of a rap song to engage and entertain the audience in a slightly different but patriotic way, however, all went in vain when one of the artists featured in the video stirred quite a buzz on the internet which led the official Twitter handle to remove the video after social media users voiced their opinions.

The artist in discussion is none other than Lollywood singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider whose presence irked netizens. 

The song, released on 23rd March, became the center of attention for not only featuring Haider but also compromising on the standards crucial for national occasions. While netizens expected the government to produce a decent and sober national anthem segueing from the previously celebrated and cultural footprints of patriotic songs, they were more than disappointed to be presented with such a song and Haider in the frame. 

While Haider enjoys quite an illustrious career with many commercially successful films and drama serials under his belt, not to forget his soulful songs, the Na Maloom Afraad famed star's personal life has been one of the reasons for his tainted public image.

For background context, the 36-year-old actor had been accused of infidelity and domestic violence by his former wife, Fatima Sohail. The actor refuted any and all allegations leveled against him and labeled them as baseless, however, social media users weren't having any of it and they turned their backs on the Baaji star. Although Haider faced much scrutiny, this didn't stop the Dil Tanha Tanha actor from showcasing his acting prowess and went on to become one of the celebrated stars, even featuring in the recent Pakistan Day song.

Taking to social media platforms, Twitterati criticized the government for its immaturity including opposition leader and Former Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, who chimed in to call the song a ‘Jokers Production’. 

The music video is no longer available on the official Twitter handle as it has been taken down.

Twitter users did not hold back when it came to scrutinizing those responsible for the production of the "cringe" music video.

On the work front, Haider enjoys multiple accolades and praises for his impeccable acting skills in Baddua, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Jo Na Mil Sakay, Siyani, Load Wedding, Baaji, and Once Upon a Time in Karachi.

Will Mohsin Abbas Haider remarry anytime soon?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

