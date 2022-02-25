PM Imran meets Grand Mufti of Russia, business leaders

MOSCOW – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with the business leaders of Pakistan and Russia and the Grand Mufti of Russia on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Grand Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin at Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

Also, the prime minister had an interactive session with notable businessmen of Pakistan and Russia over the dinner.

The prime minister stated that Pakistan as a market of more than 220 million provides opportunity for trade and investment.

He stated that forthcoming Investment Conference to be held in March in Pakistan would be an opportunity for metallurgical, energy, construction and oil & gas companies to explore the immense potential in Pakistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adviser on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood also addressed the gathering.

The prime minister along with a high-level delegation is on a two-day visit to the Russian Federation from 23-24 February 2022.

Earlier, the prime minister held a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.