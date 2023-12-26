Search

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

03:17 PM | 26 Dec, 2023
KARACHI – Gold registered a slight increase in the domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session’s loss.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association show per tolal gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs219,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs258 to close at Rs188,272.

The precious metal registered no change in the international market as it stands at $2,072 per ounce.

The silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2.271.91 per 10 grams. 

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a steep decline as trading started after long holidays, and benchmark KSE-100 fell by nearly 1,200 points as it went through a correction since jumping past all previous records.

KSE index started trading at 60,180.84 points but moved down by 2.50pc as major sectors including, chemical, automakers, cement commercial banks, OMCs, refineries, and pharmaceutical sectors bore the brunt.

All sectors faced selling pressure as the market enters the correction phase. Experts however term correction healthy and momentary, predicting the market to climb again amid a positive outlook.

Facebook Comments

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.

Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.

Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Dec-2023/open-market-pakistani-rupee-exchange-rate-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-and-riyal

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

