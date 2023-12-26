Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered a slight increase in the domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session’s loss.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association show per tolal gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs219,600.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs258 to close at Rs188,272.
The precious metal registered no change in the international market as it stands at $2,072 per ounce.
The silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2.271.91 per 10 grams.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a steep decline as trading started after long holidays, and benchmark KSE-100 fell by nearly 1,200 points as it went through a correction since jumping past all previous records.
KSE index started trading at 60,180.84 points but moved down by 2.50pc as major sectors including, chemical, automakers, cement commercial banks, OMCs, refineries, and pharmaceutical sectors bore the brunt.
All sectors faced selling pressure as the market enters the correction phase. Experts however term correction healthy and momentary, predicting the market to climb again amid a positive outlook.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
