Another Karachi girl surfaces in Punjab, shows marriage certificate

KARACHI — Media reports suggest another girl who ‘went missing’ from the Sindh capital a few days ago has tied the knot with the man of her choice and now her marriage certificate has surfaced.

According to reports, 25 years old Deenar has tied the knot with Asad Abbas, a resident of the Vehari District in Punjab, out of her free will. The marriage took place on April 23. Police say that Deenar left her parents’ home in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood at will and that she was not kidnapped by anyone.

Two other girls, Dua Zehra and Nimra Kazmi, ‘went missing’ in Karachi a few days ago and later reports surfaced that they have arrived in Punjab and got married to the men of their choice. Initially, parents of these girls reported to the police in both cases that they were kidnapped.

However, developments in the ensuing days proved the girls’ parents wrong and the girls produced their marriage certificates to the police as evidence of their marriage.

Dua Zehra’s ‘kidnapping’ became a national issue after the mainstream and social media created a lot of hype about the girl’s kidnapping.