Will Modi attend upcoming SCO event in Pakistan?

Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in October this year and will invite all members, including India, to attend in person in Islamabad, the foreign office spokesperson announced on Thursday. However, the questions is, will Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the event in Pakistan?
Founded by China and Russia in 2001, the SCO is a prominent Eurasian entity focused on political, economic, international security, and defense matters. It is the world’s largest regional organization by geographic coverage and population, encompassing about 80 percent of Eurasia and 40 percent of the world population. Pakistan became an SCO member in June 2017, after holding observer status from 2005 to 2017.
“The year 2024 is an important milestone for Pakistan-SCO relations, as Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, which is the second-highest decision-making forum of the SCO,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the foreign office spokesperson, said during her weekly media briefing. “In that capacity, Pakistan will host the SCO Heads of Government meeting in October this year,” she added.
Baloch mentioned that the October conference would be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of high-level official talks among SCO member states, focusing on financial, economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. She emphasized that the conference would adhere to SCO procedures and feature in-person attendance of heads of government.
“So, in our capacity as the chair, we will be extending invitations to all heads of government of SCO member states,” she said, expressing hope that all members of the regional grouping would be represented at the conference, which is expected to focus on trade, investment, and economic connectivity.
Pakistan’s nuclear-armed neighbor, India, is also part of the SCO. The two countries have a history of strained relations and have fought several wars and border skirmishes since their independence in 1947. India boycotted the summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in 2016, which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.