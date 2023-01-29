Pakistan Navy set to host multinational naval exercise ‘AMAN 2023’ next month

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy is all set to host a multinational naval exercise dubbed AMAN 2023 next month in February under the slogan “Together for Peace”.
The naval drills aimed at maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean. PN holds this event biennially to signify its commitment to make territorial seas safer while hosting foreign navies.
Earlier this month, Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi revealed that the upcoming edition of the AMAN exercises would be held in two phases in the port city of Karachi.
CNS Niazi said AMAN 2023 aimed to develop synergy between naval forces to tackle maritime security challenges by enhancing interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies at different levels of technological prowess.
پاک بحریہ کی بین الاقوامی بحری امن و استحکام کے فروغ کے لیے ایک اور کاوش۔— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 25, 2023
2007 سے جاری پاک بحریہ کی امن مشقوں کے سلسلے کی آٹھویں مشق 'امن 2023' ماہ فروری میں منعقد کی جا رہی ہے۔ @PakistanNavy @DgprPakNavy @MaritimeGovPk @KhawajaMAsif#AMAN2023 #TogetherForPeace #PakistanNavy pic.twitter.com/iwNKViRNAD
The drills will help sea forces to explore new avenues of naval cooperation, maritime security, mutual interest, and bilateral ties.
Pakistan Navy is all set to host 8th Multinational Naval Exercise #AMAN 2023. @PakistanNavy https://t.co/zpmNODJ4Ht pic.twitter.com/jW5vaEHzRc— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 18, 2023
In accordance with the format, participants will witness a variety of drills in the eighth edition including search and rescue operations, gunnery drills, anti-piracy demonstrations, replenishment at sea, and maritime counter-terrorism demonstrations.
Pakistan has held Aman naval exercises every alternate year since 2007. The exercises aim to demonstrate the allied nations' capabilities to fight terrorism and other maritime threats, as well as to provide a platform for participants to hone their skills, and build cooperation and friendship to promote peace and stability.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.