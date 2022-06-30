Shehnaaz Gill shares dreamy video of enjoying ‘riveting sunset’
07:50 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill shares dreamy video of enjoying ‘riveting sunset’
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Indian actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill is a treat for sore eyes in her latest social media update as she shares a dreamy video while basking in sunset's glory.

Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz looked ethereal as she posted a serene video on Instagram dressed in a short black dress.

The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, was seen dancing around in a black dress and having the time of her life on a yacht.

"Riveting sunsets ???? #shehnaazgill", captioned Gill.

Earlier, the Bigg Boss 13 star recently made a scintillating ramp debut walking for designer Samant Chauhan where she was dressed up as a Rajputana bride.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

