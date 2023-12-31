Nomination papers of PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen rejected; transgender person gets ECP’s nod

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday decried the rejection of nomination papers of party's key candidates for the upcoming general elections. However, lesser-known faces passed the complex process smoothly.
District returning officers of Islamabad shared a new list, showing that 209 candidates submitted nomination papers in three constituencies. As many as 116 of them were cleared while nomination papers of 93 candidates were rejected.
Shoaib Shaheen, spokesperson and senior member of the PTI Core Committee, was among those whose nomination papers were rejected.
Transgender person Nayab Ali submitted nomination papers for the upcoming general elections. Ali vows to fight for women's rights.
At least 3,345 candidates faced rejection of nomination papers and now it’s time to make appeals against returning officers’ decisions.
Pakistan is heading toward its general elections that are slated to be held in February. During the second phase of the elections process, returning officers stumped the majority of PTI candidates across Pakistan pointing out errors in papers.
Those who faced rejection of nomination papers were no lesser-known politicians but political bigwigs including former PM Imran Khan, his second-in-line Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi and Meherbano Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Parvez Elahi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Hammad Azhar and many others.
As the next phase of general elections starts today, beleaguered PTI will make review appeals till January 3 before appellate tribunals.
In the next phases, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will share a revised list of candidates from January 11 and candidates will be allotted electoral symbols.
As PTI remains in dire straits, the Election Commission approved nomination papers of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, IPP patron-in-chief Jehangir Tareen and many PPP leaders.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.