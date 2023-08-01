Search

Lifestyle

Indian actress strikes back at alleged "Pakistani journalist" for slanderous attack

Noor Fatima 10:32 AM | 1 Aug, 2023
Indian actress strikes back at alleged
Source: Celina Jaitly (Instagram)

Indian actor Celina Jaitly has no time for slander and baseless allegations. The star who was subjected to rumors spread by a self-described "journalist and film critic" —who claims to be from Pakistan — named Umair Sandhu, has finally taken all the necessary measures.

Previously, Sandhu claimed that Jaitly's had been involved with the late Indian star Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan. 

"Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times," tweeted Sandhu. 

Jaitly responded, “Dear Mr Sandhu, hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem…like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!"

Tagging Twitter Safety, she added, "Please take action."

Most recently, Jaitly detailed further action that she took. In a detailed note shared on Twitter, Jaitly described the ordeal in her own words.

*A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named Umair Sandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria," she began.

"My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. 

The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border," the actress added.

"I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs India for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter," she noted.

"The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident."

“For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me," Jaitly emphasized.

"I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson. I am so grateful to the National commission of women, to the amazing Ms @khushsundar for her understanding and support and wonderful work with women’s issues, Ms Rekha Sharma Chairperson @NCWIndia and above all the Ministry of External Affairs and our GOVERNMENT OF INDIA because they upheld the pride of every Indian woman by initiating this action," the actress remarked.

" I feel proud to be an Indian woman today. Four generations of my family including my father gave their blood to our nation and today when they are no longer in this world I feel glad to be treated as a daughter of my nation where in the Government is my protector and guardian.” 

"Thank you to all my friends, Indian army colleagues of my late father, amazing twitterati, the Indian media, press who showed unwavering support in my ordeal," Jaitly concluded.

Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Indian movie draws reaction from Jewish rights group for 'trivializing' sufferings of Holocaust victims

05:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Indian officials demand investigation into intimate scenes in Oppenheimer

12:21 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Oppenheimer may potentially face an outright ban from far-right Indian politicians

09:34 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Tit for Tat: Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

10:29 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Zubab Rana and Wali Hamid Ali Khan to debut in Indian Punjabi film

08:19 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Jannat Mirza hits back at critics over Imran Khan comparison

07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Quetta

03:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 1 Aug 2023 

09:02 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 320.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.1 77.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.72
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 1, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (1 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: