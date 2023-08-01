Indian actress strikes back at alleged "Pakistani journalist" for slanderous attack

Indian actor Celina Jaitly has no time for slander and baseless allegations. The star who was subjected to rumors spread by a self-described "journalist and film critic" —who claims to be from Pakistan — named Umair Sandhu, has finally taken all the necessary measures.

Previously, Sandhu claimed that Jaitly's had been involved with the late Indian star Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan.

"Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times," tweeted Sandhu.

Jaitly responded, “Dear Mr Sandhu, hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem…like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!"

Tagging Twitter Safety, she added, "Please take action."

Most recently, Jaitly detailed further action that she took. In a detailed note shared on Twitter, Jaitly described the ordeal in her own words.

*A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named Umair Sandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria," she began.

"My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour.

The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border," the actress added.

"I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs India for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter," she noted.

"The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident."

“For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me," Jaitly emphasized.

"I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson. I am so grateful to the National commission of women, to the amazing Ms @khushsundar for her understanding and support and wonderful work with women’s issues, Ms Rekha Sharma Chairperson @NCWIndia and above all the Ministry of External Affairs and our GOVERNMENT OF INDIA because they upheld the pride of every Indian woman by initiating this action," the actress remarked.

" I feel proud to be an Indian woman today. Four generations of my family including my father gave their blood to our nation and today when they are no longer in this world I feel glad to be treated as a daughter of my nation where in the Government is my protector and guardian.”

"Thank you to all my friends, Indian army colleagues of my late father, amazing twitterati, the Indian media, press who showed unwavering support in my ordeal," Jaitly concluded.