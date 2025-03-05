Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Yango faces backlash over fare fraud, harassment, and poor customer service

Yango, a popular ride-hailing app, is under intense scrutiny as commuters voice concerns over harassment, fare manipulation, and unresponsive customer support. Many users have taken to social media to share their negative experiences, highlighting issues with overcharging, failed deliveries, and lack of accountability.

Overcharging and Fraud

Numerous Yango users reported being charged more than the app’s displayed fare. One customer, Abdullah Faiz, shared his experience on Facebook, stating that a driver charged him a higher fare than what was later reflected in the app. “I was shocked when I received a notification showing the actual fare was significantly lower than what the driver demanded,” he said. Faiz attempted to contact Yango’s support team, but their response was unsatisfactory.

Another commuter faced a similar issue when his ride, initially discounted through a promo code, was denied by the driver. “The app showed Rs520 after the discount, but the driver insisted on Rs780, claiming Yango does not provide bonuses for discounts,” he explained.

Parcel Delivery Issues 

Business owners relying on Yango’s delivery service have also raised complaints. A user reported booking a ride to send a parcel to a nearby location, only to be informed by the recipient an hour later that it had not been delivered—despite the app marking it as “Delivered.” Worse, the rider blocked the sender’s contact, making it impossible to follow up.

A similar incident involved a rider marking a parcel as “Returning to Sender” while actually delivering it, allegedly to inflate the fare. Customers claim Yango’s support team refuses to acknowledge such fraudulent behavior, leaving them without recourse.

Harassment and Unprofessional Behavior 

Many users also reported rude behavior from Yango drivers, who often demand additional payment beyond what is shown in the app. A commuter shared that his fare was initially Rs794, but upon arrival, the driver demanded Rs1,064, citing “peak hours” as an excuse.

Yango’s inability to address these complaints has fueled frustration among users. Despite the app’s promises of a secure and reliable service, many commuters find its customer support unhelpful. With growing dissatisfaction, several users have vowed to stop using the platform altogether.

As complaints continue to mount, calls for regulatory action and stricter monitoring of ride-hailing services are growing. Consumers are urging Yango to improve its service standards, enforce transparency in fare calculation, and hold drivers accountable for misconduct.

Staff Reporter

