Maryam Nawaz prepares Iftaar in style

Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz, or Maryam Safdar, is so much more than just a government official. Nawaz is a triple threat being a dotting mother, a politician, and a humble housewife at heart who cherishes nothing more than her family. The mother-of-three, — two of whom are married, and one has kids making Nawaz a grandmother as well — has often been seen rallying with her party workers and followers through streets to call for justice and ensuring people of a bright future.

Being one of the most active politicians on social media in Pakistan, Nawaz keeps her followers updated with her life and everyday plans. With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, the PLMN-leader took some time off her exhaustive public work and spent some time home to prepare Iftaar for her family.

In a recent heartwarming tweet shared by Nawaz, her followers saw their leader making fruit chaat. Nawaz tweeted, "Iftar preps and what iftar without fruit chat! Sirf siyasat nahi kerte [I don't do politics only]"

Iftar preps and what iftar without fruit chat! Sirf siyasat nahi kerte ???? pic.twitter.com/cxTdHt0m7o — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 5, 2023

Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz initially served in the family 's philanthropic ventures but later entered politics. In January 2023, Nawaz was appointed as Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N).