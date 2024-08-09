Search

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with upward trend in the international market. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs256,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs857 to reach Rs219,907.

The precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price moved by $37 to settle at $2,430.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

A day earlier, gold prices remained stable in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola gold price was traded at Rs255,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was traded at Rs219,050 without any change.

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

