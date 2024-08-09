Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs256,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs857 to reach Rs219,907.

The precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price moved by $37 to settle at $2,430.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

A day earlier, gold prices remained stable in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola gold price was traded at Rs255,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was traded at Rs219,050 without any change.