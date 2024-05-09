Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan as the 24-karat was traded at Rs239,200 per tola on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of 10-gram gold also remained steady at Rs2.5,075.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs2,770 per tola and Rs2,378 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the precious commodity extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive day on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.

The per tola price plunged by Rs800 to close at Rs239,200. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold declined by Rs686 to settle at Rs205,075 in Pakistan.