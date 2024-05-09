Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan as the 24-karat was traded at Rs239,200 per tola on Thursday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of 10-gram gold also remained steady at Rs2.5,075.
Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs2,770 per tola and Rs2,378 per 10-gram in Pakistan.
A day earlier, the precious commodity extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive day on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.
The per tola price plunged by Rs800 to close at Rs239,200. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold declined by Rs686 to settle at Rs205,075 in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
