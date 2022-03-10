India must be held accountable for rights violations in Kashmir, Qureshi tells UNHRC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday slammed New Delhi for its continuous human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Qureshi said, "India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes."

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Qureshi briefed the UN official on the gross, systematic and widespread violations of human rights in IIOJK.

Qureshi stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and measures to address it. He also referred to two Kashmir reports issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"FM Qureshi particularly highlighted the increasing violations in IIOJK with respect to illegal demographic changes, reprisal attacks against human rights defenders, extrajudicial killings, fake encounters, and destruction of property and the clear pattern of impunity enjoyed by the Indian occupation forces under draconian laws," the statement read.

It said the foreign minister also discussed matters relating to Afghanistan with Bachelet and reiterated that Afghan people were in dire need of international assistance and support, as a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown were looming large on the war-torn country.

He acknowledged the international community’s expectations from Afghanistan vis-à-vis human rights and stressed that Afghan authorities should be engaged constructively.

"The international community should fulfil its commitments of humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghan people," FM Qureshi said.