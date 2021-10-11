Pictures of Chinese troops giving Indian military personnel humiliating beatings go viral
12:15 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
Pictures of Chinese troops giving Indian military personnel humiliating beatings go viral
Pictures of a humiliating thrashing of the Indian Army troops at the hands of the soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have once again taken the Chines social media as well as Twitter and Facebook by storm.

Last year, Chinese and Indian armies had come face to face in the disputed region of Ladakh multiple times. At least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel of the Indian Army, were killed in one of the clashes with the Chinese troops. More than 80 Indian troops were injured in these clashes with the Chinese Army.

In addition, Chinese troops had captured at least 100 Indian military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and two majors. They were released later.

In a related development, China has rebutted Indian Army's claims about detention of Indian soldiers who crossed the borderline.

In a statement, the Chinese military clarified that its troops were patrolling the border on September 28 in the Dongzhang area on the Chinese side of the Sino-Indian border when they took countermeasures against unreasonable obstruction by the Indian military.

The Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman also refuted the Indian claims that Chinese soldiers violated the territorial boundaries, saying that Arunachal Pradesh was part of southern Tibet.

