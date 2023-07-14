Lahore weather update

LAHORE – Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Punjab capital of Lahore and other parts of the country in next 24-48 hours as new spell of monsoon rains is going to begin today.

The Met Office, in an alert, said Lahore is likely to receive heavy falls during this period, adding that Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Attock, Sialkot, Narowal and other are also likely to lash by rains.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said a new monsoon spell is beginning today (Friday), “with a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir”.

The monsoon spell is expected to continue until July 17. In the meantime, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert, she said.

From July 13 to 17, there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore due to heavy rainfall.

Also, there is an alert on possible landslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tourists to these regions are advised to exercise caution to avoid misadventures during this period. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall can cause damage to vulnerable infrastructure such as power poles, solar panels, and mud houses. Therefore, citizens are requested to take necessary precautions.