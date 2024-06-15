Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after inclement weather in Lauderhill resulted in points being split between Ireland and the USA.

The USA, along with India, have qualified for the Super Eight from Group A, securing their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup as well.

For Pakistan, a challenging tournament ended with a hasty exit under gloomy skies, reflecting the overall bleak nature of their World Cup campaign. Arriving in the USA without any scheduled warm-up games, their practice sessions were largely cancelled due to rain. Their lack of preparation showed as they were edged out by the home team in a Super Over during their opening match. Subsequently, Pakistan struggled to chase 120 against India, ultimately losing by six runs.