Search

SportsTop News

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024
Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024
Source: PCB

Pakistan have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after inclement weather in Lauderhill resulted in points being split between Ireland and the USA.

The USA, along with India, have qualified for the Super Eight from Group A, securing their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup as well.

For Pakistan, a challenging tournament ended with a hasty exit under gloomy skies, reflecting the overall bleak nature of their World Cup campaign. Arriving in the USA without any scheduled warm-up games, their practice sessions were largely cancelled due to rain. Their lack of preparation showed as they were edged out by the home team in a Super Over during their opening match. Subsequently, Pakistan struggled to chase 120 against India, ultimately losing by six runs.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

11:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased ahead of Eidul Adha 2024

09:47 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Nepra approves Rs5.72 per unit increase in power tariff

08:15 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan announces new power tariff for industry, exporters

06:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

11:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threatens Pakistan's Super 8 hopes in USA vs ...

Most viewed

08:42 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

Pakistan unveils budget 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs18.877 trillion

08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab unveils Rs5.446 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on ...

09:06 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024 begins today with record numbers of pilgrims arriving in ...

09:35 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan likely to cut petrol price again

08:38 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh present Rs33 trillion budget for FY 2024-25 today

10:45 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Heavy monsoon rains could affect 200,000 people in Pakistan, warns UN ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

Gold & Silver

04:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: