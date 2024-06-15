Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after inclement weather in Lauderhill resulted in points being split between Ireland and the USA.
The USA, along with India, have qualified for the Super Eight from Group A, securing their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup as well.
For Pakistan, a challenging tournament ended with a hasty exit under gloomy skies, reflecting the overall bleak nature of their World Cup campaign. Arriving in the USA without any scheduled warm-up games, their practice sessions were largely cancelled due to rain. Their lack of preparation showed as they were edged out by the home team in a Super Over during their opening match. Subsequently, Pakistan struggled to chase 120 against India, ultimately losing by six runs.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.