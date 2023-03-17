Rabia Butt's family karaoke melts netizens' hearts

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Rabia Butt is a force to be reckoned with especially when she leaves the internet in awe with her heartfelt and wholesome content. Enjoying tons of diehard fans over multiple social media platforms, the recipient of two Lux Style Awards doesn't forget to preach the "family comes first" rule to her admirers.

The Hijrat star, who is known for her dedication to her profession, keeps the same energy when it comes to expressing love and uplifting her close-knit group of family or friends. With yet another refreshing post, Butt took to Instagram and shared a carousel of heartwarming videos and pictures of her closed ones during a karaoke session and penned a note.

"18.8.2022," the Yeh Dil Mera star began with the date.

"Needed to see this today. As a reminder that life is beautiful with your loved ones."

Tagging her "little brother," the Aangan actress said, "miss you little brother. Please come back soon. Want to see you smile again which i will… life has been very cruel i know but look here, your family awaits you. Through thick and thin we stand together."

"P.s. Lucky are those who get to hear my nightingale voice," Butt ended the sweet note playfully.

Apart from her successful modeling career, Butt was recently seen in Soteli Maamta, and Pehli Si Muhabbat.