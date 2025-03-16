Is Jama’at-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed killed along with Nephew ‘Abu Qatal’ in Pakistan?

LAHORE – Hafiz Saeed, chief of banned outfit Jama’at-ud-Dawa (JuD) who is accused by India of planning 2008 Mumbai attacks, appeared in trending sections on social media over the weekend, as Indian Twitter accounts claimed that the hardline cleric has been assassinated along with nephew Faisal Nadeem.

Several hate-spewing Twitter handles claimed fatal shooting of his nephew, Faisal aka Abu Qatal in Pakistan. However, these reports turned out to be false information according to sources.

These unidentified reports said Faisal alias Abu Qatal was gunned down by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan. He was said to be closely linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Twitter handles of Hindutva-inspired Indians spread the news of Hafiz Saeed’s death following Abu Qatal’s murder. However, these claims lack verifiable sources, and Pakistani authorities have yet to comment on the supposed death of Saeed.

Viral videos online show traffic being stopped on what seems to be a highway with a police mobile being stopped next to a car. Other graphic images shows two dead bodies drenched in blood.

It is another example of misinformation in the digital age, with social media platforms like X becoming a breeding ground for rumors, particularly when it comes to high-profile individuals.

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 31 years in prison by ATC court for terrorism financing in two cases. Already serving a 15-year sentence for similar charges, the new sentences will run concurrently.

Saeed denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks, despite being accused of orchestrating the deadly assault. US had offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his conviction. Following his arrest, Pakistan seized JUD mosques, schools, and charities.