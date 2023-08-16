Search

Meet Icon Award 2023 winner — Sonya Hussyn

Noor Fatima 11:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Meet Icon Award 2023 winner — Sonya Hussyn
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

For her inimitable projection of a boxer from Lyari in Daadal, not to forget her acting prowess in Aisi Hai Tanhai, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya, Kisay Chahoon, and Haasil — to name a few — Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has achieved yet another milestone.

The 27-year-old star was recently conferred upon with a coveted award for her contribution to the entrainment industry. 

The Tinkay Ka Sahara star secured the Icon Award 2023 from former Pakistani premier, Shehbaz Sharif, in a recent event.

Taking to Instagram story section, the Tich Button actress shared her achievements with her millions of fans and followers.

Having debuted in 2012 in Dareecha, Hussyn has solidified herself among promising actors with serious talent. A lover of "demanding," diverse, and "challenging" "characters," Hussyn's character Haya Baloch — a boxer and an undercover serial killer — resonates with her as a person.

“This woman is me; this woman is all of us. This character is dedicated to all the fearless and courageous women, the fighters and the winners!” Hussyn noted.

“I opted to play the character of Haya in ‘Daadal’ as it’s a challenging role. She is innocent in the beginning, but circumstances force her to become a serial killer. I enjoyed performing this complex character,” the actress shared.

On the work front, Hussyn will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.

Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project "Gang of Khorasan"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Booking offices to remain shut on daily basis, PIA union announces ...

12:40 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

