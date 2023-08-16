Meet Icon Award 2023 winner — Sonya Hussyn

For her inimitable projection of a boxer from Lyari in Daadal, not to forget her acting prowess in Aisi Hai Tanhai, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya, Kisay Chahoon, and Haasil — to name a few — Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has achieved yet another milestone.
The 27-year-old star was recently conferred upon with a coveted award for her contribution to the entrainment industry.
The Tinkay Ka Sahara star secured the Icon Award 2023 from former Pakistani premier, Shehbaz Sharif, in a recent event.
Taking to Instagram story section, the Tich Button actress shared her achievements with her millions of fans and followers.
Having debuted in 2012 in Dareecha, Hussyn has solidified herself among promising actors with serious talent. A lover of "demanding," diverse, and "challenging" "characters," Hussyn's character Haya Baloch — a boxer and an undercover serial killer — resonates with her as a person.
“This woman is me; this woman is all of us. This character is dedicated to all the fearless and courageous women, the fighters and the winners!” Hussyn noted.
“I opted to play the character of Haya in ‘Daadal’ as it’s a challenging role. She is innocent in the beginning, but circumstances force her to become a serial killer. I enjoyed performing this complex character,” the actress shared.
On the work front, Hussyn will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
