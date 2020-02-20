No coronavirus case in Pakistan; screening continues at airports

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza says a national action plan is fully being implemented to keep Pakistan safe from coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of coronavirus emergency core group in Islamabad, he reiterated that there is no coronavirus case in the country.

The Special Assistant said a strong mechanism has been put in place at all the airports to ensure screening of the passengers coming from abroad.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged to 2,000 as Chinese and international health officials warned against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.

More than 74,000 people have now been infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.