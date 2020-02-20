No coronavirus case in Pakistan; screening continues at airports
Web Desk
12:24 AM | 20 Feb, 2020
No coronavirus case in Pakistan; screening continues at airports
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza says a national action plan is fully being implemented to keep Pakistan safe from coronavirus.     

Chairing a meeting of coronavirus emergency core group in Islamabad, he reiterated that there is no coronavirus case in the country.    

The Special Assistant said a strong mechanism has been put in place at all the airports to ensure screening of the passengers coming from abroad.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged to 2,000 as Chinese and international health officials warned against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.

Coronavirus: death toll reaches 2,000 in China 11:22 AM | 19 Feb, 2020

BEIJING -  The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak surged to 2,000 on Wednesday, as Chinese and ...

More than 74,000 people have now been infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.

More From This Category
No coronavirus case in Pakistan; screening ...
12:24 AM | 20 Feb, 2020
3 youth martyred in Pulwama as India launches ...
10:08 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
Kashmir issue no more a bilateral but ...
09:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
WWF-Pakistan stresses innovative technologies for ...
06:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
AIOU to execute ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ program
05:58 PM | 19 Feb, 2020
Govt to facilitate increase pharmaceutical ...
05:46 PM | 19 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Omar Sharif’s daughter passes away in Lahore
01:57 PM | 19 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr