UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and eligibility criteria updated

The United Arab Emirates has introduced new criteria for family residency permits, including minimum residency and income requirements.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has unveiled fresh guidelines regarding the issuance of family residency permits for non-citizen residents of the Emirates.
To be eligible for family residency, individuals must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of 3,000 dirhams, in addition to providing proof of residence.
Family members aged 18 and above are required to undergo a medical examination at approved healthcare facilities to obtain a family residency permit.
For relatives of residency permit holders already residing in the emirate on a temporary entry visa, there is the option to convert their visitor visa to a residency permit, as per the authorities' regulations.
The conversion process to obtain a residency permit must be completed within 60 days of arrival in the UAE.
Applicants may also apply for a residency permit through the "e-channels" system or the official authority website, as specified in the announcement.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
