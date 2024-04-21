Search

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and eligibility criteria updated

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
The United Arab Emirates has introduced new criteria for family residency permits, including minimum residency and income requirements.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has unveiled fresh guidelines regarding the issuance of family residency permits for non-citizen residents of the Emirates.

To be eligible for family residency, individuals must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of 3,000 dirhams, in addition to providing proof of residence.

Family members aged 18 and above are required to undergo a medical examination at approved healthcare facilities to obtain a family residency permit.

For relatives of residency permit holders already residing in the emirate on a temporary entry visa, there is the option to convert their visitor visa to a residency permit, as per the authorities' regulations.

The conversion process to obtain a residency permit must be completed within 60 days of arrival in the UAE.

Applicants may also apply for a residency permit through the "e-channels" system or the official authority website, as specified in the announcement.
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

