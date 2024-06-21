Search

Communist Party leader praises Pakistan Army for protecting Chinese nationals and projects

Web Desk
10:11 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
Communist Party leader praises Pakistan Army for protecting Chinese nationals and projects
Source: ISPR

Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), praised the Pakistan Army’s efforts in ensuring the security of Chinese nationals and projects in the country, according to the military’s media wing.

This commendation came during Liu Jianchao's official visit to Pakistan, where he met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The Chinese minister also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, highlighting the crucial role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in providing security for Chinese nationals and projects in the country, the ISPR stated.

During their meeting, they discussed various topics of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability, and reviewed progress on the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to its strategic partnership with China and pledged full support for the successful implementation of CPEC, a key project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Liu Jianchao noted that his visit to Pakistan was a follow-up to successful meetings between the leaders of both countries in China. He emphasized the importance of the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed satisfaction with the progress on CPEC, reaffirming China’s commitment to its timely completion.

Chinese investment and financial support since 2013 have significantly aided Pakistan’s struggling economy, including rolling over loans to help Islamabad meet external financing needs during a time of critically low foreign reserves.

Beijing has invested over $65 billion in road, infrastructure, and development projects in Pakistan under CPEC as part of the Belt and Road scheme.

Earlier today, Liu Jianchao co-chaired the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on CPEC with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing the meeting, Liu advised Pakistani political leaders to set aside their differences, emphasizing that "internal stability is imperative for any nation to develop."

"In a turbulent world of rising uncertainties, stability within the country is essential for development. Faced with complex internal and external challenges, Pakistan is navigating carefully through turbulent waters," Liu Jianchao remarked.

Leaders from all major political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), attended the event.

