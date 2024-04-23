Mohammad Rizwan is 'Bradman of T20 cricket', says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's fast bowler, took to social media platform X to laud star batter Mohammad Rizwan, hailing him as the "Bradman of T20 cricket" following his impressive milestone of surpassing 3000 T20I runs.

Rizwan achieved this feat during the third T20I match against New Zealand, scoring 22 runs off 21 deliveries before an unfortunate hamstring injury ended his innings prematurely.

Afridi's heartfelt tribute on X highlighted Rizwan's transformative impact on the sport and his ability to silence critics. Describing Rizwan as "Pakistan's SuperMan," Afridi emphasized his inspirational leadership.

"Congratulations to Mohammad Rizwan - the Bradman of T20 cricket and Pakistan's SuperMan for reaching 3,000 T20I runs! Your influence has reshaped the game and silenced the naysayers. Keep rising, champion! You're a beacon of inspiration," Afridi's post stated.

Rizwan's achievement not only marked a significant personal milestone but also saw him surpassing Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli in reaching 3000 T20I runs. Rizwan accomplished this feat in 92 matches and 79 innings, surpassing Kohli's record of 87 matches and 81 innings.

Since his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2015, Rizwan has been a vital cog in Pakistan's batting lineup, appearing in 93 matches and 80 innings. With a strike rate of 127.42, he has accumulated a total of 3048 runs, solidifying his position as one of Pakistan's premier batters in the shortest format of the game.