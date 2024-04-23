Mohammad Rizwan is 'Bradman of T20 cricket', says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's fast bowler, took to social media platform X to laud star batter Mohammad Rizwan, hailing him as the "Bradman of T20 cricket" following his impressive milestone of surpassing 3000 T20I runs.
Rizwan achieved this feat during the third T20I match against New Zealand, scoring 22 runs off 21 deliveries before an unfortunate hamstring injury ended his innings prematurely.
Afridi's heartfelt tribute on X highlighted Rizwan's transformative impact on the sport and his ability to silence critics. Describing Rizwan as "Pakistan's SuperMan," Afridi emphasized his inspirational leadership.
"Congratulations to Mohammad Rizwan - the Bradman of T20 cricket and Pakistan's SuperMan for reaching 3,000 T20I runs! Your influence has reshaped the game and silenced the naysayers. Keep rising, champion! You're a beacon of inspiration," Afridi's post stated.
Rizwan's achievement not only marked a significant personal milestone but also saw him surpassing Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli in reaching 3000 T20I runs. Rizwan accomplished this feat in 92 matches and 79 innings, surpassing Kohli's record of 87 matches and 81 innings.
Since his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2015, Rizwan has been a vital cog in Pakistan's batting lineup, appearing in 93 matches and 80 innings. With a strike rate of 127.42, he has accumulated a total of 3048 runs, solidifying his position as one of Pakistan's premier batters in the shortest format of the game.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
