Pakistani boxer Roma Yousaf beats Thailand's Sophita Nuetkrathok

Pakistani boxer Roma Yousaf has defeated Thailand's Sophita Nuetkrathok in her 2nd professional bout of this year.

Roma is the only active female boxer in the pro circuit from Pakistan. Last year, she created history by defeating her Thai rival Pachia Pineda in a grassroots promotional boxing match.

This was Roma's third professional bout. Of the last two bouts, Roma won one and lost the other. Now she will face another Thai boxer in Thailand next month.