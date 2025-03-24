‘Pro-Govt’ Journalists awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, triggering online backlash

LAHORE – Pakistani government conferred prestigious civil awards to prominent journalists for their contributions to various fields. While the awards were presented with much fanfare, it sparked intense debates and trolling, especially on social media, as social media users, and activists shared different opinions.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was awarded to journalists Kamran Shahid, Nasrullah Malik, Muneeb Farooq, senior anchor Muzammil Suharwardi, and emerging figures such as Rafiuddin, Ammad Shakeel Butt, and Rabab Sikandar.

The awards, while intended to recognize outstanding contributions of journos, drawn widespread criticism from sections of the media and social media users. Many of the recipients have been labelled “pro-government” or accused of aligning with the ruling regime, sparking claims of favoritism and the politicization of the awards.

Despite the controversy, the ceremony was attended by government officials and civil society representatives, underlining the significance of the event in Pakistan’s political and media landscape.