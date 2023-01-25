Suzuki Pakistan raises car prices by up to Rs355,000 (Check New Rates Here)

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company has announced the first hike for its popular vehicles in 2023 by increasing the prices of various models by Rs100,000-355,000.

While the auto giant has not cited any reason for the hike, mounting inflation and local currency depreciation are the likely reasons.

The price of its most famous model Alto has been soared to Rs 1,859,000 with price difference of160,000, Wagon R VXR is now available at Rs2,629,000, Cultus VXR at Rs3,039,000, Swift GL M/T at Rs3,479,000, and Bolan VX at Rs1,619,000.

With immediate effect, the rising car prices are as follows:

The worsening economic crisis badly affected the auto sector as the country’s leading carmaker Suzuki has not produced even a single vehicle in 2023.

The other leading players are also facing the severe impact of the dilapidating situation, witnessing several non-production days every week.