Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams, announces Shafqat Mehmood

12:00 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams, announces Shafqat Mehmood
ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood late Thursday announced that Cambridge International Examination (CIE) board has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15.

“After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them,” tweeted the minister.

However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams, Mehmood added.

