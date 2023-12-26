Gold price in Pakistan increases once again

The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another increase on Tuesday.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

There has been no change in the gold price in the international market as it is being sold at $2072.

The per tola price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs265 on Tuesday.