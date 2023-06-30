Search

Immigration

Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age limit: Here's who can avail the benefit

Web Desk 05:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2023
Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age limit: Here's who can avail the benefit

CANBERRA - Australia has opened up new possibilities for millions of British individuals, granting them the opportunity to live and work in the country even beyond the previous age cap.

Effective from July 1, the age limit for working holiday visas has been raised from 30 to 35, making approximately 16 million British adults eligible to apply for the relaxation.

This significant change, which comes as part of the long-planned adjustments, was enacted as a crucial component of the free trade agreement between Australia and the UK.

The agreement not only facilitates easier work and travel arrangements for Australians in Britain but also extends greater opportunities to Britons seeking to explore Australia; interestingly, this is the first change to the visa since it was first introduced in 1975.

A further change to the working holiday visa will be effective from July 1 2024 when the existing two-year limit will be raised to three years. This does not need to be consecutive and comes without the requirement to carry out farm work during the stay.

It is estimated that over 35,000 British people annually travel to Australia on working holiday visas, and recent research by Tourism Australia reveals that 45 percent of adults aged 25–34 regret not taking a gap year when they had the chance.

The agreement is beneficial mutually as it will also make it easier for Australians to work and travel in the UK. Similar arrangements are due to be introduced in New Zealand on Friday (30 June), expanding working holiday visas up to 35-year-olds, with an increase in the length of visas next July and an increase in the annual cap on the UK Working Holiday Scheme to 15,000.

Australia's working holiday visa is popular considering that it offers travelers the opportunity to relocate to the country.

Not every citizen is eligible for the visa and so you must belong to the countries who are eligible for this visa type. Another key condition is that you must not be accompanied by dependent children for this visa type.

As far as financial considerations are concerned, it must be kept in mind that you must have enough money to support yourself while you are in Australia as well as enough money to leave Australia at the end of your stay.

According to the Immigration Department of Australia (Home Affairs) this is usually about AUD5,000 for your initial stay, plus the fare to where you are going after leaving Australia.

Types

There are three types of Working Holiday Visas elaborated below.

First Working Holiday visa

This visa allows people to have their first extended holiday in Australia and work here to help fund their trip. The basic eligibility criteria is the same as elaborated above.

You can stay for 12 months and this visa costs AUD510 but you can only study for 4 months maximum. And keep in mind that four months of study or training is 17 weeks and 3 days which includes weekends, public holidays and non-teaching periods before exams.

You can apply for a second Working Holiday visa if you meet certain eligibility criteria.

Second Working Holiday visa

This visa allows people who currently hold, or who have held, a Working Holiday visa, have a second working holiday in Australia. In order to be eligible for this visa, you must ​have completed 3 months of specified subclass 417 work.​​​

Moreover,  if you are in Australia, you must hold a substantive visa or your last substantive visa should have expired less than 28 days ago in order to be eligible. The duration of stay is again 12 months and this costs AUD510.

Third Working Holiday visa

This visa lets people who currently hold, or who have held, a second Working Holiday visa, have a third working holiday in Australia to stay in the country for another 12 months.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​In order to be eligible, you must have completed 6 months of specified subclass 417 work​ and if you are in Australia, you must hold a substantive visa or your last substantive visa should have expired less than 28 days ago​. You can also travel to and from Australia as many times as you desire.

Countries Eligible for Working Holiday Visa

Citizens of following countries are eligible for Australia's Working Holiday Visa:

Belgium

Canada

Republic of Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (including British National Overseas passport holders)

Republic of Ireland

Italy

Japan

Republic of Korea

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Taiwan (other than an official or diplomatic passport)

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Portugal to impose hefty fines on noisy tourists: Here's how to avoid it

03:19 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Lawmakers stress tough scrutiny of Afghans for issuance of visa

08:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Scotland is also exploring imposition of tourist tax: Here are the details

08:02 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

You can get free ice cream at Dubai International Airport: Here's how

09:57 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

German parliament reforms immigration laws: Here's how it will help skilled workers

08:36 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Portugal’s Golden Visa might stay intact as new amendment proposed

09:42 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age ...

05:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: