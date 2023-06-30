Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age limit: Here's who can avail the benefit

CANBERRA - Australia has opened up new possibilities for millions of British individuals, granting them the opportunity to live and work in the country even beyond the previous age cap.

Effective from July 1, the age limit for working holiday visas has been raised from 30 to 35, making approximately 16 million British adults eligible to apply for the relaxation.

This significant change, which comes as part of the long-planned adjustments, was enacted as a crucial component of the free trade agreement between Australia and the UK.

The agreement not only facilitates easier work and travel arrangements for Australians in Britain but also extends greater opportunities to Britons seeking to explore Australia; interestingly, this is the first change to the visa since it was first introduced in 1975.

A further change to the working holiday visa will be effective from July 1 2024 when the existing two-year limit will be raised to three years. This does not need to be consecutive and comes without the requirement to carry out farm work during the stay.

It is estimated that over 35,000 British people annually travel to Australia on working holiday visas, and recent research by Tourism Australia reveals that 45 percent of adults aged 25–34 regret not taking a gap year when they had the chance.

The agreement is beneficial mutually as it will also make it easier for Australians to work and travel in the UK. Similar arrangements are due to be introduced in New Zealand on Friday (30 June), expanding working holiday visas up to 35-year-olds, with an increase in the length of visas next July and an increase in the annual cap on the UK Working Holiday Scheme to 15,000.

Australia's working holiday visa is popular considering that it offers travelers the opportunity to relocate to the country.

Not every citizen is eligible for the visa and so you must belong to the countries who are eligible for this visa type. Another key condition is that you must not be accompanied by dependent children for this visa type.

As far as financial considerations are concerned, it must be kept in mind that you must have enough money to support yourself while you are in Australia as well as enough money to leave Australia at the end of your stay.

According to the Immigration Department of Australia (Home Affairs) this is usually about AUD5,000 for your initial stay, plus the fare to where you are going after leaving Australia.

Types

There are three types of Working Holiday Visas elaborated below.

First Working Holiday visa

This visa allows people to have their first extended holiday in Australia and work here to help fund their trip. The basic eligibility criteria is the same as elaborated above.

You can stay for 12 months and this visa costs AUD510 but you can only study for 4 months maximum. And keep in mind that four months of study or training is 17 weeks and 3 days which includes weekends, public holidays and non-teaching periods before exams.

You can apply for a second Working Holiday visa if you meet certain eligibility criteria.

Second Working Holiday visa

This visa allows people who currently hold, or who have held, a Working Holiday visa, have a second working holiday in Australia. In order to be eligible for this visa, you must ​have completed 3 months of specified subclass 417 work.​​​

Moreover, if you are in Australia, you must hold a substantive visa or your last substantive visa should have expired less than 28 days ago in order to be eligible. The duration of stay is again 12 months and this costs AUD510.

Third Working Holiday visa

This visa lets people who currently hold, or who have held, a second Working Holiday visa, have a third working holiday in Australia to stay in the country for another 12 months.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​In order to be eligible, you must have completed 6 months of specified subclass 417 work​ and if you are in Australia, you must hold a substantive visa or your last substantive visa should have expired less than 28 days ago​. You can also travel to and from Australia as many times as you desire.

Countries Eligible for Working Holiday Visa

Citizens of following countries are eligible for Australia's Working Holiday Visa:

Belgium

Canada

Republic of Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (including British National Overseas passport holders)

Republic of Ireland

Italy

Japan

Republic of Korea

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Taiwan (other than an official or diplomatic passport)

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland