Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imaan Bazari, husband get bail in ‘security breach’ case

Imaan Bazari Husband Get Bail In Security Breach Case

Imaan Bazari, husband get bail in ‘security breach’ case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in federal capital granted bail to rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali in a case related to breaching a security route in the federal capital.

ATC Judge Abu Al Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared their physical remand null and void.

On October 29, the court had approved a three-day physical remand for the couple in the case. The judge had issued the order after Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested a 30-day physical remand for the accused, stating that they had posed a threat to the security of international teams.

He said it was essential to conduct forensic analysis of their videos. He said there was also a need to arrest two other individuals who were with them.

The defense lawyer had argued that Hadi Ali’s altercation occurred with a person who was not in uniform.

After hearing arguments, the court approved a 3-day physical remand of the suspects for further interrogation.

Earlier this week, Imaan Mazari, who is also a daughter for former lawmakers Shireen Mazari, and her husband were arrested in the federal capital for engaging in altercation with security officials at a checkpoint in Islamabad a few days ago.

A video of the incident showed Mazari and her husband Abdul Hadi engaging in an altercation with security officials when they were trying to enter the sealed area.

Police had sealed a road to ensure the security of the England cricket team, who playing a Test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The video showed Mazari and Hadi trying to remove the barriers on the road despite being barred by the police officials. They later scuffle with the police officials for not letting them to use the road.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search