1st year admissions in Sindh colleges begin from July 1: Here are the details

The Sindh College Education Department has issued new rules and regulations for the intermediate first year admissions to colleges across the province.

Under the new admissions policy, only students with A1 and A grades will get admission on open merit basis. Students having other grades will get admission on the basis of zonal admission policy. The admissions starting July 1 will be granted on the basis of 9th class result.

The Sindh College Education Department has approved the Electronic Centralized College Admission Policy for the intermediate first year admissions to colleges across the province, including Karachi, for the session 2024-25.

Under the new policy, the college zone system will continue this year in Karachi, restricting students to get admission to their nearest colleges. Only students with A1 and A grades will have the privilege to apply to any college for admission.