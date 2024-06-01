Graduate scholarships for Balochistan students announced by Oxford Pakistan Programme

In a significant boost for students from Balochistan, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) has introduced scholarships specifically for pupils from the province.

During Oxford University's annual May Dinner & Fundraiser at Lady Margaret Hall on Friday, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced the launch of a new graduate scholarship. This scholarship is designed to enable a deserving student from Balochistan to pursue STEM subjects at the university.

Chief Minister Bugti highlighted that this initiative underscores a commitment to educational transformation and empowerment for the youth of Balochistan. He emphasized that this is a crucial step towards achieving educational equality and nurturing the next generation of leaders from the province.

The OPP is noted for being the first academic initiative of its kind, aimed at increasing the representation of Pakistani students and scholars at a leading global university. Established three years ago, it has grown to be the largest Pakistan-focused academic platform outside Pakistan.

The event was graced by around 150 distinguished guests, including the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, Aamir Ibrahim, Mohammed Khaishgi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge Farouq Sheikh OBE, Professor Kamal Munir, Farmida Bi CBE, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, and Sarwar Khawaja, along with senior academics and administrators from various universities.

Ahead of the annual dinner, a strategic advisory board meeting was held to discuss the future directions of the OPP. This included deliberations on scholarship availability, accessibility measures, and post-study employment opportunities for scholars.

The session, attended by prominent figures from the Pakistani and British Pakistani academic and business communities along with the core OPP and LMH development teams, explored strategies and potential collaborations for the OPP.

In a notable moment during the event, Sarwar Khawaja announced a generous donation of £100,000 to initiate an endowment fund for the OPP, which was met with enthusiastic approval.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that at this same event, education activist Malala Yousafzai announced scholarships for Palestinian students.

