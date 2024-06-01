Search

EducationPakistan

Graduate scholarships for Balochistan students announced by Oxford Pakistan Programme

Web Desk
10:58 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
Graduate scholarships for Balochistan students announced by Oxford Pakistan Programme
Source: Oxford Pakistan Programme

In a significant boost for students from Balochistan, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) has introduced scholarships specifically for pupils from the province.

During Oxford University's annual May Dinner & Fundraiser at Lady Margaret Hall on Friday, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced the launch of a new graduate scholarship. This scholarship is designed to enable a deserving student from Balochistan to pursue STEM subjects at the university.

Chief Minister Bugti highlighted that this initiative underscores a commitment to educational transformation and empowerment for the youth of Balochistan. He emphasized that this is a crucial step towards achieving educational equality and nurturing the next generation of leaders from the province.

The OPP is noted for being the first academic initiative of its kind, aimed at increasing the representation of Pakistani students and scholars at a leading global university. Established three years ago, it has grown to be the largest Pakistan-focused academic platform outside Pakistan.

The event was graced by around 150 distinguished guests, including the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, Aamir Ibrahim, Mohammed Khaishgi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge Farouq Sheikh OBE, Professor Kamal Munir, Farmida Bi CBE, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, and Sarwar Khawaja, along with senior academics and administrators from various universities.

Ahead of the annual dinner, a strategic advisory board meeting was held to discuss the future directions of the OPP. This included deliberations on scholarship availability, accessibility measures, and post-study employment opportunities for scholars.

The session, attended by prominent figures from the Pakistani and British Pakistani academic and business communities along with the core OPP and LMH development teams, explored strategies and potential collaborations for the OPP.

In a notable moment during the event, Sarwar Khawaja announced a generous donation of £100,000 to initiate an endowment fund for the OPP, which was met with enthusiastic approval.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that at this same event, education activist Malala Yousafzai announced scholarships for Palestinian students.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:00 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

PM Shehbaz greets first Christian woman brigadier in Pakistan Army

09:35 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

Hyderabad cylinder blast death toll rises to 10

10:58 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Graduate scholarships for Balochistan students announced by Oxford ...

09:45 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Education officials tell teachers to watch Hollywood, Bollywood ...

07:27 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plan in June 2024

06:17 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Maulana Tariq Jamil invited to India by Ajmer Sharif leader

Most viewed

04:13 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador found in Islamabad

01:28 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two brothers shot dead, as many injured in Karachi Gurumandar target ...

01:04 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Lahore Cafe slapped with Rs60lac fine for fake Starbucks branding

11:28 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs 4.74 per litre for June 2024

04:29 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Helen Mary Roberts becomes first christian woman brigadier in ...

06:21 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two maids arrested for secretly making objectionable videos of ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:37 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar in USA as Pakistan prepares for T20 World Cup

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: