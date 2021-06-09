American Jewish Committee opens first office in an Arab country
Web Desk
12:40 AM | 9 Jun, 2021
American Jewish Committee opens first office in an Arab country
Caption:   CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) David Harris.–File photo
Share

The American Jewish Committee opened its office in Abu Dhabi this week, its 13th overseas branch and first in an Arab country.

The century-old global Jewish advocacy organisation named Marc Sievers, a former US ambassador to Oman, as inaugural director of the new UAE office.

“AJC Abu Dhabi is truly historic,” said AJC CEO David Harris in a statement on Monday. “It will enable AJC to expand on our decades of bridge-building in the region and create a wider network of stakeholders in the new relationships made possible by the Abraham Accords.”

In an address to the organisation’s virtual global forum on Monday, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the new AJC office.

“We are thrilled to have you,” Sheikh Abdullah told Jason Isaacson, AJC’s chief policy and political affairs officer. “I hope that your team here in the UAE will feel at home and we will do everything possible to make your presence here worthwhile.”

He said that presence of the AJC in the UAE “is part of our journey and is part of changing mindsets. So let’s keep on working closely and understanding each other better and trying to look forward rather than looking backward.”

More From This Category
54 years ago today, Israel attacked American ship ...
10:28 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
US completes more than 50 percent of troop ...
08:35 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Man slaps French President Macron in the face ...
06:45 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandaughter jailed for R6 ...
01:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Pakistan-origin family of 4 killed in planned ...
10:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2021
India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train ...
07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf names and shames the man who sent her indecent messages
08:16 PM | 8 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr