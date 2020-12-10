This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in 1971 war
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday morning paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan- Haider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector, 1971.
"His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy & single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks," the military's media wing said in a tweet.
Tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan- Haider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector, 1971. His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy & single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks. #OurMartyrsOurHeroes— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 9, 2020
Sowar Muhammad Hussain was born on 18 June 1949 in Dhok Pir Bakhsh (now Dhok Muhammad Husain Janjua). On 3 September 1966 he was enrolled as a driver and after training joined 20 Lancers.
During 1971 war, Sowar Muhammad Hussain took an active part in every battle with the unit. He spotted the enemy tanks close to a minefield near the village Harar Khurd. At his own initiative he directed accurate fire of recoil-less rifles, resulting in the destruction of sixteen enemy tanks.
During the battle, he received a burst of machine-gun in the chest and embraced martyrdom on 10 December 1971.
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ... 01:33 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with Indian troops at the ...
- This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in ...04:54 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ceasefire at LoC ...01:33 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- EXPOSED: How India spread anti-Pakistan propaganda within EU ...11:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
-
- Samsung redefines consumer viewing experience with newest QLED 8K ...10:49 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Ertugrul tops Google searches of 2020 in Pakistan08:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are engaged! (PICS & VIDEOS)06:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Netizens school Hajra Yamin for posing in a western outfit03:55 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020