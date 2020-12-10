This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in 1971 war
Web Desk
04:54 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in 1971 war
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday morning paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan- Haider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector, 1971.

"His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy & single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks," the military's media wing said in a tweet. 

Sowar Muhammad Hussain was born on 18 June 1949 in Dhok Pir Bakhsh (now Dhok Muhammad Husain Janjua). On 3 September 1966 he was enrolled as a driver and after training joined 20 Lancers.

During 1971 war, Sowar Muhammad Hussain took an active part in every battle with the unit. He spotted the enemy tanks close to a minefield near the village Harar Khurd. At his own initiative he directed accurate fire of recoil-less rifles, resulting in the destruction of sixteen enemy tanks.

During the battle, he received a burst of machine-gun in the chest and embraced martyrdom on 10 December 1971.

Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ... 01:33 AM | 10 Dec, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with Indian troops at the ...

More From This Category
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ...
01:33 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
EXPOSED: How India spread anti-Pakistan ...
11:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan
11:17 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Pakistani military on high alert as India ...
10:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Petition to restrain PDM from holding Lahore ...
10:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Weather turns colder after first winter rain in ...
09:39 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr