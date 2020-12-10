This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed 16 Indian tanks in 1971 war

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Thursday morning paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan- Haider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector, 1971.

"His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy & single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks," the military's media wing said in a tweet.

Tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan- Haider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector, 1971. His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy & single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks. #OurMartyrsOurHeroes — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 9, 2020

Sowar Muhammad Hussain was born on 18 June 1949 in Dhok Pir Bakhsh (now Dhok Muhammad Husain Janjua). On 3 September 1966 he was enrolled as a driver and after training joined 20 Lancers.

During 1971 war, Sowar Muhammad Hussain took an active part in every battle with the unit. He spotted the enemy tanks close to a minefield near the village Harar Khurd. At his own initiative he directed accurate fire of recoil-less rifles, resulting in the destruction of sixteen enemy tanks.

During the battle, he received a burst of machine-gun in the chest and embraced martyrdom on 10 December 1971.