ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan look to settle score with Sri Lanka in Hyderabad today

12:15 AM | 10 Oct, 2023
PAKvSL
Source: File photos

HYDERABAD – Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 8th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad today (Tuesday). 

The match will begin at 1:30pm (Pakistan Standard Time). According to statistics, Pakistan has beaten Sri Lank 7-0 in the ICC World Cups so far. However, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup match just three weeks ago.

Pakistan Squad: 

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
 

