Inside Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi's star-studded Shendi celebration

Web Desk 06:11 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Inside Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi's star-studded Shendi celebration
Source: Ducky Bhai Instagram

Congratulations are in order for popular Youtuber Ducky Bhai, who has officially tied the knot with Aroob Jatoi in a dreamy Shendi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Ducky Bhai aka Saadur Rehman shared a series of photographs from his wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen wearing heavily embellished outfits by ace designer HSY.

Saad also penned down a two-word description for his big day. "My forever," he wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end. The couple’s clicks were beautifully captured by photographer Naba Khalid.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naba Khalid (@nabakhalid_)

The blushing bride Arooj also posted a single snapshot of the duo on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption. "To love and happiness that we may celebrate together forever," she captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aroob Jatoi (@aroob_jatoi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naba Khalid (@nabakhalid_)

The wedding ceremony was attended by many of Saad's popular social media friends including Zaid Ali T, Rumaisa Khan, Shahveer Jafry, Ukhano, Rahim Pardesi and many others.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naba Khalid (@nabakhalid_)

Earlier, Saad and Aroob Jatoi kickstarted wedding festivities earlier this week with an intimate Mayon celebration.

Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi look stunning at their Mayun ceremony

