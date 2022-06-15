Mashal Khan's new dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Mashal Khan and rising star Hammad Shoaib are all set to star in a new project and needless to say, the new onscreen couple seems to be having a blast while shootings.

Fans eagerly wait for the drama and the duo is keeping the audience hooked with the perfectly synchronized dance videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.

The Parizaad actress and the Shehnai star took to Instagram and shared the grooving video with their fan following.

"Dance goals. So this music is trending These days. So we thought we should make a short dance reel for our insta family. Share your feedback in the comment section ✨ #hammadshoaib #mashalkhan #danceperformance #trendingvideo", she captioned.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

