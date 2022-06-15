Mashal Khan's new dance video goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Mashal Khan and rising star Hammad Shoaib are all set to star in a new project and needless to say, the new onscreen couple seems to be having a blast while shootings.
Fans eagerly wait for the drama and the duo is keeping the audience hooked with the perfectly synchronized dance videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.
The Parizaad actress and the Shehnai star took to Instagram and shared the grooving video with their fan following.
"Dance goals. So this music is trending These days. So we thought we should make a short dance reel for our insta family. Share your feedback in the comment section ✨ #hammadshoaib #mashalkhan #danceperformance #trendingvideo", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-May-2022/mashal-khan-to-collaborate-with-bollywood-s-music-director
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
- Awais Laghari presents Rs3.2tr Punjab budget in parallel session at ...05:23 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- ECP shares list of assets owned by PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal and other ...04:49 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video of getting massage goes viral03:53 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022