Pakistan's first public-sector cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Web Desk 08:15 AM | 18 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel yesterday inaugurated a 200-bed cancer hospital project at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that a large number of people living in surrounding areas and other cities will get direct benefits from this hospital with having all the necessary medical services for cancer patients.

An amount of Rs10.8 billion has been proposed initially to utilise for the construction of this modern hospital, where all concerned necessary services will be provided.

The hospital will have four storeys in addition to a basement of 49,000 square feet while the building will have an out-patient department (OPD), emergency, male and female wards, gyne ward, blood cancer ward, and a number of other departments.

Patel said that besides initiating new projects in major hospitals, the government has upgraded the basic health units and rural health centres where daily several hundred patients can visit for the treatment of various diseases and added that more such modern centres will be established in the federal capital.

According to the minister, the aim of the government is to provide all basic health services in every place and village so that citizens have all such services at their doorsteps.

Major hospitals of the federal capital have been facing a burden of patients and with the setting of new basic health centers, this burden will gradually decrease. Patel added that several innovative steps have been taken to make improvements in the health sector and to ensure the provision of all basic health facilities to the country’s people.

He further said that the government was making efforts to improve access to quality health services, increase budget allocations for health, and invest in infrastructure to meet the health needs of the people of Pakistan.

