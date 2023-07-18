Pakistan's first public-sector cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

ISLAMABAD – Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel yesterday inaugurated a 200-bed cancer hospital project at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).
Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that a large number of people living in surrounding areas and other cities will get direct benefits from this hospital with having all the necessary medical services for cancer patients.
An amount of Rs10.8 billion has been proposed initially to utilise for the construction of this modern hospital, where all concerned necessary services will be provided.
The hospital will have four storeys in addition to a basement of 49,000 square feet while the building will have an out-patient department (OPD), emergency, male and female wards, gyne ward, blood cancer ward, and a number of other departments.
Patel said that besides initiating new projects in major hospitals, the government has upgraded the basic health units and rural health centres where daily several hundred patients can visit for the treatment of various diseases and added that more such modern centres will be established in the federal capital.
وفاقی وزیر صحت عبدالقادر پٹیل نے پمز اسلام آباد میں نیشنل کینسر اسپتال کا سنگ بنیاد رکھ دیا— Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) July 17, 2023
کینسر ہسپتال کی عمارت پر 30 فیصد کے قریب کام مکمل ہو چکا ہے، منصوبہ جون 2025 میں مکمل ہو گا۔
وزیراعظم کے حکم پر اسپتال کا سنگ بنیاد رکھا
عبدالقادر پٹیل pic.twitter.com/cx50HPvKp9
According to the minister, the aim of the government is to provide all basic health services in every place and village so that citizens have all such services at their doorsteps.
Major hospitals of the federal capital have been facing a burden of patients and with the setting of new basic health centers, this burden will gradually decrease. Patel added that several innovative steps have been taken to make improvements in the health sector and to ensure the provision of all basic health facilities to the country’s people.
He further said that the government was making efforts to improve access to quality health services, increase budget allocations for health, and invest in infrastructure to meet the health needs of the people of Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
