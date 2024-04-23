Late-night arrival of ambulance, doctors at Bani Gala trigger panic

Late-night arrival of an ambulance and doctors at the Bani Gala residence of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan where his wife Bushra Bibi is imprisoned triggered panic.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has repeatedly said that Bushra Bibi, the former First Lady, is being poisoned under house arrest.

Soon after the ambulance and doctors arrived at Bani Gala, PTI lawyer Naeem Panjutha and some other people from Khan's party reached there and tried to get an update about Bushra Bibi's health, but the ambulance sped away.

On Saturday, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha said the former First Lady has been poisoned and she can't even speak due to her deteriorating health.

Speaking to the media, Panjutha said that he and other people of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had expressed their fears recently that Bushra Bibi was being poisoned and her medical reports have confirmed today that she was being poisoned. He said that Bushra Bibi was given toilet cleaner Harpic in food and it has damaged her digestive system.

He said that Bushra Bibi was not feeling well when she was brought to the hospital today. He said that she was suffering from chest pain and doctors felt that she was suffering from a heart problem. He said that Bushra Bibi was absolutely fine when she was imprisoned, but now she is suffering from the ulcer of the stomach and the digestive tract.

Panjutha, who is also focal person for the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, said that Bushra Bibi should be given poison-free food. He said that Bushra Bibi cannot even speak since she has been poisoned.