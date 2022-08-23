Massive internet outage hits Pakistan

12:25 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
Massive internet outage hits Pakistan
ISLAMABAD − Internet services faced disruptions in different cities of Pakistan late on Monday.

Many of the citizens posted on social media that connectivity was down in some regions, including the capital and other major urban centres, however telecom regulator has not shared any update yet.

Several Internet service providers including state owned PTCL and cellular mobile networks faced disruption.

The recent outage is second time in three days and it is unclear if its the submarine cable or the floods that are to be blamed. 

NetBlocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, also confirmed the development.

A nation-scale internet disruption has been registered in #Pakistan; the incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel and StormFiber with real-time network data showing connectivity at 38% of ordinary levels, it said in a recent tweet.

???? Previously: https://t.co/mFBehYjlnY https://t.co/YAHeV3cyNM

More to follow...

