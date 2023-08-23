Weather Update for Lahore

As most parts of Pakistan are witnessing scorching heat, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid conditions for Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, Met Office predicted rain-wind thundershower in Lahore, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad .

It said heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat during the period.

Lahore Temperature today

On Monday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 37-39C. It was sunny, and cloudy in the metropolis.

Max UV Index was recorded at 10 which is considered very high. Winds blew at 18km/h, with visibility of 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 111 which is Unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Experts suggest limit time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country, a strong westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts today.

Monsoon Alert in Pakistan

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

PMD predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps from August 23 (tomorrow) to August 27.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

It further said rain or wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura from August 23 to August 27.