Sindh: Pakistan’s financial hub undergoes lockdown in hope to contain coronavirus

KARACHI – The Sindh government has officially locked down the province, effective Sunday midnight, as new cases of coronavirus kept on emerging in the financial capital of Pakistan.

People are not allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said, adding that if citizens needed to go to the hospital, only three persons would be allowed to travel in a car.

Shah said this important decision in the interest of people, hoping that the public would support the government.

The provincial authorities also sought help from the Army to ensure compliance of its orders after people ignored the CM's appeal on Friday to stay indoors.

“In the wake of the prevailing situation of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the province, the Province of Sindh requires the services of Armed Forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of Constitution read with Section 131 (a) of Criminal Procedure Code," a letter from the provincial government read.

"The details of the requirement will be communicated in due course after assessment in coordination with the quarters concerned. It is, therefore, requested to kindly accord approval for deployment of armed forces in aid to Civil Power in the Province of Sindh,” it added.

Sindh is struggling to contain the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as it has reported the country's highest number of cases at 333.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab announced on Sunday that another patient of the novel coronavirus from Sindh had recovered and tested negative twice for the infection.

"4th patient of corona virus in Sindh has recovered & tested negative twice. This case is another ray of hope for us since the person was under home isolation. Alhamdolillah," he tweeted.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rose to 776 on Sunday night. Globally, 188 countries have been affected, more than 14,500 people have died and nearly 341,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories, mainly Europe and Asia.