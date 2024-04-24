PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit 

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk
10:01 AM | 24 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in port city of Karachi for a day-long visit.

The premier visited country's largest city Karachi on his first visit after assuming the office of Prime Minister. During the brief stay, Prime Minister will visit Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

PM Sharif will also interact with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss political situation and administrative affairs.

He will also engage with business community members and a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

A report shared by country's state broadcaster said PM Sharif will take suggestions from the business community.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

