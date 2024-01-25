Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

A successful meeting took place between the Qatar MMA Committee and representatives of the Pakistan MMA Federation in the city of Doha, Qatar.

Key figures in this meeting included Mr. Ghazryan vardan, Secretary of the Qatar MMA Committee, and Babar Raja, President of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation, along with PMMAF Director of Operations, Ovais Shah, and Zaid Malik, Managing Director.

The purpose of this meeting is to promote the Pakistani MMA community and provide further platforms for MMA athletes, enabling Pakistani fighters to showcase their skills globally.