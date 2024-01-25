Search

Sports

Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

Web Desk
12:12 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

A successful meeting took place between the Qatar MMA Committee and representatives of the Pakistan MMA Federation in the city of Doha, Qatar.

Key figures in this meeting included Mr. Ghazryan vardan, Secretary of the Qatar MMA Committee, and Babar Raja, President of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation, along with PMMAF Director of Operations, Ovais Shah, and Zaid Malik, Managing Director.

The purpose of this meeting is to promote the Pakistani MMA community and provide further platforms for MMA athletes, enabling Pakistani fighters to showcase their skills globally.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

08:28 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Big news for MMA players in Pakistan

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

12:25 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif to contest election

10:12 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Pakistani spinner Noman Ali goes under the knife ahead of second ...

06:52 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistan wins two bronze medals in World MMA Championship 2023

04:25 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Which Pakistani cities will host PSL9 matches?

Sports

10:21 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik's back-to-back no-balls in BPL match stirs 'spot-fixing' ...

04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi added to PCB governing body

08:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Bangladesh Premier League live streaming details

12:25 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shah Khawar named acting PCB chairman until Mohsin Naqvi takes charge

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

11:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

PCB likely to hold election before Feb 8 after PM names Mohsin Naqvi ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:12 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: